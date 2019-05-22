Elmer L. Allen, 90, of Milford passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home. He was born July 26, 1928 in Milford, the son of Levi E. and Marie O. (Long) Allen. He married Kay Beth Hixson on October 21, 1951 in Milford and she preceded him in death on January 16, 1999. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, Sam Allen; one brother, Charles Allen; and two sisters, Joan Gossett and Nancy Allen.
He is survived by three sons, Steve (Pam) Allen of Sherman, Stan (Terasa) Allen of Winter Park, FL and Sid (Debbie) Allen of Milford; one daughter, Susan (Kevin) Swartz of Urbana; daughter-in-law, Paula Highland of Sullivan; one sister, Opal Long of Milford; fifteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mr. Allen served in the Army Air Corps. from 1946-1948 during WWII. Elmer was a barber for 50 years and a lifelong musician, having played the drums for several area bands.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford. Rev. Neil Larimore will officiate. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.
Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.
Memorials may be made to the Milford Fire Department or Milford High School Booster Club.
Published in Times Republic from May 22 to May 28, 2019