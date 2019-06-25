Pauline Torbet, 94, of Watseka passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Watseka. She was born on June 9, 1925 in Fulton, IN, the daughter of Edward F. and Olive A (Stone) Reichert. She married Forrest E. Torbet in Woodland on September 5, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1993. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wendell Reichert; and two sisters, Betty Green and Mary Karr.
Surviving is one daughter, Paula Newman of Watseka; two sons, Ronald Torbet of Georgetown, IL and Richard (Lia) Torbet of Westpoint, IN; one brother, Dean Reichert of Watseka; five grandchildren, Erika Norris, Ryan Torbet, Aaron Torbet, Hannah Hart, and Dustin Crockett; and 8 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Torbet was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church. She always enjoyed fishing with her husband, working on jigsaw and word puzzles, and playing cards with her grandkids, especially Rummy. Pauline was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, collected decorative owls, and loved to watch hummingbirds. She loved to cook for and spend time with all of her family.
Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
A graveside memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please share a memory of Pauline at knappfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Republic from June 25 to July 1, 2019