Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Torbet. View Sign Service Information Segur-Knapp Funeral Home 219 South 4th Street Watseka , IL 60970 (815)-432-2406 Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Torbet, 94, of Watseka passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Watseka. She was born on June 9, 1925 in Fulton, IN, the daughter of Edward F. and Olive A (Stone) Reichert. She married Forrest E. Torbet in Woodland on September 5, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1993. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wendell Reichert; and two sisters, Betty Green and Mary Karr.

Surviving is one daughter, Paula Newman of Watseka; two sons, Ronald Torbet of Georgetown, IL and Richard (Lia) Torbet of Westpoint, IN; one brother, Dean Reichert of Watseka; five grandchildren, Erika Norris, Ryan Torbet, Aaron Torbet, Hannah Hart, and Dustin Crockett; and 8 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Torbet was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church. She always enjoyed fishing with her husband, working on jigsaw and word puzzles, and playing cards with her grandkids, especially Rummy. Pauline was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, collected decorative owls, and loved to watch hummingbirds. She loved to cook for and spend time with all of her family.

Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Please share a memory of Pauline at Pauline Torbet, 94, of Watseka passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home in Watseka. She was born on June 9, 1925 in Fulton, IN, the daughter of Edward F. and Olive A (Stone) Reichert. She married Forrest E. Torbet in Woodland on September 5, 1943 and he preceded her in death on April 7, 1993. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Wendell Reichert; and two sisters, Betty Green and Mary Karr.Surviving is one daughter, Paula Newman of Watseka; two sons, Ronald Torbet of Georgetown, IL and Richard (Lia) Torbet of Westpoint, IN; one brother, Dean Reichert of Watseka; five grandchildren, Erika Norris, Ryan Torbet, Aaron Torbet, Hannah Hart, and Dustin Crockett; and 8 great grandchildren.Mrs. Torbet was a member of the Woodland United Methodist Church. She always enjoyed fishing with her husband, working on jigsaw and word puzzles, and playing cards with her grandkids, especially Rummy. Pauline was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, collected decorative owls, and loved to watch hummingbirds. She loved to cook for and spend time with all of her family.Cremation rites have been accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.A graveside memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.Please share a memory of Pauline at knappfuneralhomes.com. Published in Times Republic from June 25 to July 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Times Republic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close