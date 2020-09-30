1/1
Matthew Terence Nash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Terence Nash 1990 - 2020
GLENMONT - Matthew Terence Nash, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, coach, teacher and friend was born in Albany, NY, on May 9, 1990. He died suddenly on September 27, 2020 of natural causes.
He was a genuine, compassionate person who was able to connect with people on a deep level. Matt was described as a motivator, counselor, and source of strength for others. He lit up a room when he entered. During his brief time on earth he made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.
In his teenage years, Matt was a talented baseball player and played for Bethlehem High School, the South Troy Dodgers and later the Albany Twilight League. He traveled across the country with his teammates, participating in high level competitions and winning numerous awards for pitching. He received a Division I baseball scholarship to Iona College.
At the time of his death, Matthew was a Teaching Assistant at Coxsackie-Athens High School, a job he truly loved. Every day he looked forward to working with both students and staff. He was especially enthusiastic about coaching baseball and bowling and valued his roles as both coach and mentor.
Matt was an excellent cook and was always preparing creative meals for his family, never using someone else's recipe. His passions included golfing at Normanside Country Club with his father, fishing with his friends and nurturing his beautiful flower garden.
Matt is survived by his parents, Karen and Terry Nash, of Glenmont, NY; his sister, Tara and her partner, Ryan; and his niece and nephew, Siena and Nash Wastell, of Briarcliff Manor, NY. He is also survived by his grandmother, Catherine Haeussler, of Athens, who he adored; his uncle, Bruce Haeussler (Kim), of Earlton; his aunt, Maribeth Collins (Craig), of Johns Island, SC; his uncles, William Nash (Nancy), Syracuse, NY and Kevin Nash, Little Falls, NY; also cousins, Carly Haeussler (Gilbert), Peter Collins (Kayla), Michael Nash (Karen), Jeffrey Nash (Jen) and Timothy Nash (Kathy); many loving friends; and his faithful companion, Milo.
He was predeceased by his special uncle, Chuck Haeussler.
Recognizing that Matt was an old soul, we are certain that he will be a guide for us as we try to navigate our way through this unimaginable loss. His courageous, loving, reflective spirit will inspire us every day.
Relatives and friends were invited to call on Thursday, October 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings were required and social distancing and occupancy limits were observed.
Contributions may be made to the Matt Nash Scholarship Fund, with checks payable to Coxsackie-Athens Central School, 24 Sunset Boulevard, Coxsackie, NY 12051.
applebeefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Telegram from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved