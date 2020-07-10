Ronald S. Hayes 1933 - 2020
Retired Mill Supt., Burrows Paper Mill, Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, NY - Mr. Ronald S. Hayes, age 87, of State Route 169, husband of the late Joan M. Hayes, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, in the peace and comfort of his home in the presence of his loved ones.
He was born on January 4, 1933, in Fort Plain, and raised in Oppenheim. He has lived in Little Falls for the majority of his life. His parents were Stewart and Jessie (Perry) Hayes. On April 9, 1955, Ronald was joined in marriage with Joan at St. Paul Universalist Church, Little Falls; a loving union of 53 years until her passing in 2008. For a short time, Ronald was employed with Niagara Mohawk. His last employment was with Burrows Paper Corporation where he held the position of Mill Superintendent. He retired in 1993 after 38 years of dedicated service. He served as union president for the International Brotherhood of Paper Makers. He also belonged to the order of Red Men, Oppenheim Chapter. Ronald was a lifetime blood donor.
Some of Ron's hobbies included taking trips in the RV, clamming in Rhode Island and gaming. He loved his time spent at Pleasant Lake and always enjoyed a car ride. His favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees and New York Knicks.
Survivors include his beloved family: Rodney W. Hayes and wife, Donna, of Little Falls, Rhonda Hayes and companion, David Comins, of Little Falls; cherished grandson, Dalton Hayes and wife, Hali, of Colorado; sister-in-law, Lillian Hayes, of Cherry Valley; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, his brother, Frederick Hayes, preceded him in death.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all of Ronald's supportive friends and neighbors including Emma and Colt. Thank you for caring and special thanks to Dave Comins for all of your support.
Kindly consider and send memorial offerings in his name to American Diabetes Association or Community Animal "CAP" Program.
The family will gather privately to say goodbye at the funeral home followed by a graveside service that will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mt. View Memorial Gardens, town of Little Falls at the convenience of his family. There are no calling hours.