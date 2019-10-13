LINDEMANN Amy Jo Cremisio 03/19/1972 - 10/13/2018 Just one year ago today, The Lord took you away. Life's not the same without you. We miss you every day. Your heart of gold was known to all. Your blessings you would share. With anyone who needed you, You always would be there. A friend to all God's creatures With two legs or with four. You comforted the very ill; Walked some to heaven's door. I miss your smile, your hugs, your laugh. Here I wish you could be; But I'm so grateful to the Lord For lending you to me. No exaggeration needed To describe a girl so rare. You left a big hole in our lives More than our hearts can bear. And I wish all the people To whom you were so true Would kindly take a moment And say a prayer for you. We'll love you and miss you always, Love Mom



