Rappazzo, Andrew J. "Andy" ALBANY Andrew J. "Andy" Rappazzo, 60, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Andrew was the son of the late Carmelo Rappazzo and Rose (Restifo) Rappazzo. Andy was an avid fan of The Doors and The Beatles and also enjoyed working on cars. Andy found great comfort in reading the Lord's Words. Andy is survived by his daughter, Veronica Rappazzo and his dear friend, Brenda St. John; sister, Mary Stephanie Rappazzo; nieces and nephews, David (Jamie) Komoroske, Matthew Komoroske, and Leanna Komoroske. He is also survived by his maternal uncle, Philip Restifo and several loving cousins. Andy was predeceased by several members of the Rappazzo and Restifo families. Andrew's family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their exceptionally attentive care of Andrew. Visitation will be held privately by the family. Interment will immediately follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit







Rappazzo, Andrew J. "Andy" ALBANY Andrew J. "Andy" Rappazzo, 60, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Andrew was the son of the late Carmelo Rappazzo and Rose (Restifo) Rappazzo. Andy was an avid fan of The Doors and The Beatles and also enjoyed working on cars. Andy found great comfort in reading the Lord's Words. Andy is survived by his daughter, Veronica Rappazzo and his dear friend, Brenda St. John; sister, Mary Stephanie Rappazzo; nieces and nephews, David (Jamie) Komoroske, Matthew Komoroske, and Leanna Komoroske. He is also survived by his maternal uncle, Philip Restifo and several loving cousins. Andy was predeceased by several members of the Rappazzo and Restifo families. Andrew's family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home for their exceptionally attentive care of Andrew. Visitation will be held privately by the family. Interment will immediately follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 25, 2020

