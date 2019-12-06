Gicobbi, Anthony J. TROY Anthony J. Gicobbi, age 95, entered into eternal life at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Anthony was born in Troy on December 19, 1923, and he was the son of the late Philip and Elvira (Amoroso) Gicobbi. He was raised in Troy and educated in the former of St. Paul's School. He served his country during World War II in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1944. He moved to Brunswick following his marriage in 1962 to his beloved wife, Anna C. (Pontore) Gicobbi. They resided in Brunswick until 1997 when they relocated to Watervliet and in June of 2015 moved to Troy. Anthony was a loving family man dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. Anthony was employed by the John Manning Paper Company in Green Island for 25 years and later was employed as a steamfitter and plumber by UA Local # 7 in Albany for 25 years retiring in 1993. In his earlier years he enjoyed downhill skiing, fishing and hunting. In more recent times he enjoyed wine-making, watching golf and following his favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Watervliet and presently, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. He was the much loved husband for 57 years of Anna C. Gicobbi; loving father of Philip A. (wife Kathy) Gicobbi of Eagle Mills, Dina M. Klein of Watervliet and Joseph P. (wife Kelly) Gicobbi of Troy; dear brother of the late Peter Gicobbi of Troy and late Catherine Pepe of Troy; cherished grandfather of Brianna, Katlyn, Joelle, Peyton, Brett and Larry; proud great-grandfather of Landon Joseph. Also surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be celebrated by Reverend Donald L. Rutherford on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Anthony's family on Saturday, prior to the service, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2019