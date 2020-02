Mancuso, Armand "Joseph" SAND LAKE Armand "Joseph" Mancuso, 87, passed away at home on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born in Syracuse he was the son of the late Armand A. and Lillian P. Mancuso. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen (Gildea) Mancuso. Joe was raised in Plattsburgh before serving in the United States Army in Korea. Following his military service he went on to graduate from Syracuse University and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Joe worked as a self-employed accountant in Cohoes and co-owned with his wife, the Boradaile Restaurant in Troy. They also bred Newfoundland dogs under the Boradaile Kennel prefix. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 17, from 4 -7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday the 18 at 11 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Cemetery, Mechanicville. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com