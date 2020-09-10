1/1
Bob Moen Sr.
Moen, Bob Sr. ALBANY Bob Moen Sr., 83, entered eternal life at St. Peter's Hospital on April 22, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. Bob is survived by his children, Chele' (John) Teabout, and Bob (Stefanie) Moen Jr.; and his wife Judy and her family. He was the cherished grandfather of Heather (Bryan), Synclaire (Quavon Mair), Carly and Caressa Moen, Serena, Angelina, Gabriel, Ella, Elliot, Vittoria, Nicholas, Marissa, and Sofia; and great-grandpa of Lincoln Sarafin. Bob also leaves his Schonowe Fire Department family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 11, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Schonowe Fire Department, 112 Gordon Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12306.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
SEP
11
Interment
01:30 PM
rald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
