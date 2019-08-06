Velazquez, Brian James TROY Brian James Velazquez, 36 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Friday August 2, 2019. Born in Troy, son of Daniel Velazquez and Pamela McMillan. Brian operated the 518 Roadside Rescue in Troy, he loved his pets and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancee Mary Caprara; paternal Grandmother Lauriana Velazquez; siblings, Stacy Ann Harper, Victoria Ricker and Eric Ryan Velazquez; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Deacon Charles Wojton Officiating. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Oakland Ave. Menands, NY 12204 would be appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019