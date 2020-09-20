Jaquish, Casper H. SELKIRK Casper H. Jaquish, 73, passed away on September 15, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 18, 1946, the son of the late Paul and Beverly Jaquish. Casper retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Transportation after 38 years of service. He will be dearly missed. Casper was predeceased by his brother, Paul Jaquish. He is survived by his wife and partner of 30 years, Cheryl Jaquish; his daughter, Cashell Jaquish; sisters, Paula and Sue; a niece, Amanda Mulhern; and many other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Thursday, September 24, from 4-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com