Kelly, Charles J. ALBANY Charles J. Kelly, 85 of Albany, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Hospice after a brief illness. He was born in Pleasantdale, N.Y. on October 27, 1933, to the late James A. and Mary Elsie McArthur Kelly. Chuck retired from National Grid after 38 years of loyal service. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in Korea from 1950-1954. He was a member of the North Albany America Legion Post #1610 for over 60 years. It was his wish that he and his six brothers military flags were hung together in South Troy where they grew up and thank you to the Troy Military Banners for all of their help. He was predeceased by his son, Paul Kelly in 2015 and his daughter Nancy Kocher in 2016 (Lt. Col. U.S.M.C. Ret. Patrick Sivigny); his siblings, Edward, James, Francis, William, Donald, Robert, George, Elsie, Helen and Irene. He is survived by his daughter Joyce (Steven) Feeley of Schodack; his son Mark Kelly of Florida; his sister Joan (Tom) Greeley of Rensselaer; his daughter-in-law Deirdre Kelly of Virginia; his loving companion Maryellen Browarski of Colonie. He was a proud grandfather to Elizabeth Feeley (Dev Bissram) of New York City, Matthew Feeley of Glenville, Nicholas Feeley of Schodack and Andrew Kelly of Virginia, along with many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at St. Peter's Hospital and the Hospice Inn. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Chuck's family on Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, September 24, at 8:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Joseph Church, South Troy, where at 9:30 a.m. a funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. following the funeral Mass. Anyone wishing to remember Chuck may make a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019