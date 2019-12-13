Cerwonka, Chester John Jr. MOORESVILLE, N.C. Chester John Cerwonka Jr., 78 of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1940, in Albany to the late Chester John Cerwonka and Monica Zaremba Cerwonka. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Mr. Cerwonka was fun, loving, and the life of the party; everyone who knew him loved him. He enjoyed to golf and spend time with his family, especially his great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert "Bob" Cerwonka and Dennis Cerwonka; and nephew, Greg Cerwonka. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Gayle Cerwonka and Carol Cerwonka Wood; nieces, Tracy Feeney, Tammy Cercone; nephew, Scott Cerwonka; cousin, Barbara Noble; and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, from 10-11 a.m. with a time of remembrance at 10:45 a.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mr. Cerwonka. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 13, 2019