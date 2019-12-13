Chester John Cerwonka Jr. (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester John Cerwonka Jr..
Service Information
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
28115
(704)-664-3363
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:45 AM
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cerwonka, Chester John Jr. MOORESVILLE, N.C. Chester John Cerwonka Jr., 78 of Mooresville, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1940, in Albany to the late Chester John Cerwonka and Monica Zaremba Cerwonka. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Mr. Cerwonka was fun, loving, and the life of the party; everyone who knew him loved him. He enjoyed to golf and spend time with his family, especially his great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert "Bob" Cerwonka and Dennis Cerwonka; and nephew, Greg Cerwonka. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Gayle Cerwonka and Carol Cerwonka Wood; nieces, Tracy Feeney, Tammy Cercone; nephew, Scott Cerwonka; cousin, Barbara Noble; and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, from 10-11 a.m. with a time of remembrance at 10:45 a.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mr. Cerwonka. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 13, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.