Charron, Dolores J. COLONIE Dolores J. Chiasson Charron, 87 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in St. Jeanne d'Arc, Quebec on July 2, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marie A. Pilote Chiasson. Dolores had resided in Albany and Colonie for 57 years. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Alfred Leonard; and her daughter Kathleen Elizabeth. Dolores was the loving and devoted mother of Johanne (David), Odette (Joe) and Norman (Debbie). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She had been employed as a seamstress at Cohoes Garment for over twenty years and then at the Northeast Association of the Blind for another twenty years until retiring at the age of 81. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, going to bingo and bus trips to Turning Stone with her good friends, Barbara and Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dolores' family on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020