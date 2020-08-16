1/
Donald E. Weingartner
Weingartner, Donald E. NORTH GREENBUSH Donald E. Weingartner, 93 of Winter Street Extension, passed away at home on Tuesday, August, 11, 2020. Born in Albany, Donald was the son of the late Anton and Alice Rasmussen Weingartner. Don settled in North Greenbush in 1956. Donald attended Watervliet High School, Russell Sage College as well as H.V.C.C. He was employed as a purchasing agent for the Watervliet Arsenal for 38 years retiring in 1987. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of staff sergeant, earning the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Philippines Independency Ribbon. In his leisure, Don enjoyed listening to music especially the "Big Bands" as well as playing keyboard and clarinet. He also loved his vacations at Schroon River with his family over the years. Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his sister, Janet (Robert) Christie; and brothers: Norman and Gordon Weingartner. He is survived by his nephews: Paul (Eleanor) Christie of Troy, and Norman (WeiChi) Christie of Watervliet; his niece, Susan (Timothy) Kirsch of Rensselaer; as well as several other nieces and nephews near and far. The funeral will be on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Ave. (corner of 104th St) Lansingburgh with the Reverend John Provost officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the Riverview Funeral Home on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment with full military honors will be conducted at 12 p.m. in the Briarwood Mausoleum, Hillview Columbarium in Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park, 983 Watervliet Shaker Road, Colonie. For online condolences please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
17
Inurnment
12:00 PM
Briarwood Mausoleum, Hillview Columbarium in Memory Gardens Cemetery and Memorial Park
