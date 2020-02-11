Williams, Douglas R. LATHAM Douglas R. Williams, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. He was the son of the late William R. and Gladys H. Williams. Born in Latham he was the husband of the late Marion S. Williams; and father of Susan Kennen (the late Greg Kennen), Bill Williams (Cindy) and the late Jim Williams. He was also grandfather of Kristine Kennen-D'Amario (Adam), Adele Williams and Zachary Williams; and great-grandfather of Gavin Rider D'Amario; his sisters, Nancy Marshall (Chuck) and the late Barbara Jewett and (the late Harold Jewett); several nieces and nephews. Doug was a graduate of Watervliet High School in 1947 and went on to earn both bachelor's and master's degrees at Siena College. His favorite motto was "Make a Difference," and he certainly did. He was a hall principal at Shaker High School for 25 years, where he made a difference in shaping many students lives. Doug was very active in his church, and held various positions of leadership. In the community he continued to give back, through his volunteerism with Colonie Senior Citizens, Young At Heart, The Primetimers and driving elderly community members to appointments. The two things that he was most proud of was earning the rank of Eagle Scout and being a first lieutenant and a jet fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. "Poppie" was an outstanding father and family man, who was always there to help his family and put them first. He loved doing activities with his children, grandchildren and great-grandson. He will always be remembered for his love of and raising Labrador Retriever dogs. The family would like to thank all of his compassionate and skilled caregivers at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland, and all of his wonderful friends he enjoyed spending time with at Hearthstone Senior Living Community. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 13, from 3 - 6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet followed by a celebration of his life at 6 p.m. His funeral service will be held Friday, February 14, at 10:30 a.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham. Interment to follow at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, NY 12110, or Guiding Eyes For The Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY, 10598, or , Leo O'Brien Bldg, Albany, NY, 12207. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020