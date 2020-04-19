Brewka, Edward LATHAM Edward Brewka entered God's Kingdom of Heaven on the afternoon of April 17, 2020, at the age of 66. He was predeceased by his father, Jozef Brewka. He is survived by his mother, Wladyslawa Brewka; his daughter, Alexandra Brewka (Tindaro Fazio); his son Damian Brewka (Kira Pogge); their mother Barbara Brewka; his grandson, David Brewka; his sister Lidzia Pluta (Zbroslaw Pluta); his niece and goddaughter, Mirada Carlone (Thomas Carlone) and their children, Alexi and Emido; and his nephew Oliver Pluta (Stephenie Menendez) and a large number of family members spread throughout the world. Edward was born in Bielawa, a town in southwestern Poland. In 1989, he moved to the United States followed soon after by Barbara and the children, in 1992. For over 28 years, Edward worked as a skilled machinist at Cardish Machine Works and retired in 2019. He was also a dedicated volunteer at St. Michael's Church in Cohoes. Throughout his life, Edward was a devoted father, borther, son, and a friend to many. He loved European League soccer, animals, gardening, and fishing. Edward would want to be remembered as a father, a social member of his community, a man who enjoyed sharing a laugh and good food with friends, and a good neighbor. Due to the current global health crisis, funeral services will be held for immediate family only and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Edward's memory to Second Chance Opportunities. Checks may be sent with a note to 55 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 or donations may be made online. https://www.scoalbany.com/ For Edward's full obituary, please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020