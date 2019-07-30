Feinberg, Emily W. CLIFTON PARK Emily W. Feinberg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on July 27, 1920, in Berlin, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Mabel Wager. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin Feinberg; and her siblings Lewis, Sidney, and Alberta. Emily worked as a secretary at the Temple University Graduate Program in Biology in Philadelphia for many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and bird watching. She is survived by her sons Paul (Catherine Muntzel) Feinberg, and Jonathan (Judy Halstead) Feinberg, and her step-grandsons David and Christopher Chudzicki. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced on the funeral home's website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society by going to www.action.audubon.org. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 30, 2019