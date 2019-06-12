Florence H. "Tootsie" Zehner (1940 - 2019)
Zehner, Florence H. "Tootsie" CLIFTON PARK Florence H. "Tootsie" Zehner, 78 of Clifton Park, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, June 10, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Albany on October 3, 1940, to the late Clifford and Florence (Wickham) Freese. What Florence enjoyed most was being with her family. She was the devoted wife of 58 years to Kenneth Zehner; loving mother of Barbara Zehner; and cherished grandmother of Kevin and Bryan Dame. Also survived and surrounded by her extended family. There will be no services. To leave a special message for her family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019
