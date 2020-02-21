Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Arthur Shoemaker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shoemaker, Frederick Arthur WEST SAND LAKE Frederick Arthur Shoemaker, 78 of Werger Road, died on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Frederick A. Shoemaker and Mary Elizabeth Werger Shoemaker; and husband of Allyson B. Coon Shoemaker. He had resided in the West Sand Lake area all his life and was a graduate of Averill Park High School and Albany Business College. Fred was a program analyst for New York State Department of Civil Services Building 1 for 20 years and was a 20 year veteran of the Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, darts and billiards. He was also a coach for Classie Lassies and played softball for the State. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, Eric E. Shoemaker; a granddaughter, Brittany Lynn Tilley; and a sister, Mary Shoemaker. He was predeceased by a daughter, Courtney Lynn Tilley. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Frederick Arthur Shoemaker to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit











