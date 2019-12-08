Garson, Gail E. GLENMONT Gail E. Garson, 67, died on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Glens Falls on November 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Walter and Elaine (Frink) Perkins. Gail had worked at Burger King in Albany for fifteen years and had been a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Delmar. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alan V. Garson; and a brother, Craig (Leda) Perkins. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (the late Brian) Warner of Voorheesville; brother, Kenneth (Anne Marie) of Latham; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 16 Elsmere Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019