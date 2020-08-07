Voss, Gary F. SLINGERLANDS Gary F. Voss, 75 of Slingerlands, passed into eternal life on August 4, 2020. Born in Colonie, he was the loving son of the late Bernard and Angela Voss. Gary was a Marine, hardworking businessman, husband and father. He enjoyed boating on Lake George and trips to Las Vegas with his wife Patricia. In addition to his parents, Gary was predeceased by his daughter Sarah (Voss) Carter, who was taken away too soon. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Mohr Voss; children, David (Cherie) Voss, Cheri Voss, Garrett Voss, Harleigh Voss (Zach Barnhart), and Brittany (Rocco) Melino; grandchildren, Evan, Aubrey, Ruby, Maddi, Rocco and Stella; brother Stephen Voss; sister-in-law Linda Voss, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, from 2-4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or the Veterans Miracle Center, 10 Interstate Ave, Colonie, NY, 12205. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.