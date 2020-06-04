Blizinski, Genowefa WATERFORD Genowefa Blizinski, 85 of Morgan Lane, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home. Born and educated in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Biel. She came to this country in 1966 and settled in Cohoes, later moving to Waterford in 1986. Genowefa loved listening to Polka music and attending Polka dances. In her spare time, she liked gardening and making special Polish dishes that everyone enjoyed. She was the glue that held the family together. Genowefa was employed for over 30 years at Swanknit Inc. in Cohoes, retiring 25 years ago. She was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Cohoes and a member of the Rosary Society there. She was a former member of the Polish Community Center in Albany. She was the widow of Aleksander Blizinki who died in 1990. She was the mother of Sophie Bobek (Stanley) of Cohoes, Luska LeDuc (John) of North Carolina, Christine White (Kenneth) of Cohoes, Theodore Blizinski (Kimberley) of Latham and Alexander Blizinski (Jean) of Wynantskill. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and Stanley Biel. She was the proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A special thank you to daughter Christine and granddaughter Jennifer for the loving care they provided to Genowefa during her final weeks. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Genowefa's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.