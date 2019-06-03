Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Interment 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Cemetery Mann Ave. Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pullen, Harry J. TROY On May 28, 2019, Harry J. Pullen entered into the loving hands of the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. Harry was the loving son of Joan A. Valentine and Harry L. Pullen, the oldest of six children, Harry leaves behind his siblings, Harry Joseph Pullen (deceased), Joann Normand, Matthew Pullen, Jeff Pullen (deceased) and Mark Pullen. Harry also leaves behind his longtime life partner Debra Dunn; two children, Harry M. Pullen (Lindsay Jones) and Heidi M. Pullen (Colin Snyder). Eight grandchildren he loved dearly, Francis Hubert, Robert Hubert Jr., Alyssa Pullen,Tyler Pullen, Madisyn Pullen, Isabella Snyder, Anastasia Snyder and Colin Snyder Jr. Harry also took on the roll of dad to Debbie's two children Mary Hubert and Michael (Bud) Sowizdral. Harry also had many nieces and nephews that he cherished. Harry was a graduate of Troy High School where he learned about engines and started working on automobiles right out of high school and that led him to working on diesel trucks from there he started driving, currently he was a driver/equipment operator for Erie Materials.Harry had his crane operators license which he was very proud of. Safety was a priority to Harry, prior to working for Erie Materials he was a mechanic,the best mechanic that there ever was he worked on both automobile and diesel vehicles. He loved riding his Indian motorcycle and seeing the beautiful country from his Chieftain. He loved camping in his timeout camper and hunting and spending time with the family at his home, that he loved to work on. He also loved to work on computers. He had so many talents he was an amazing and wonderful person. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He would take his 4-wheeler and hook the plow up and plow the road where the snowplow missed, in the winter. He always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Harry was a founding officer and participating member of the Wild Horse IMRG. His passion for riding took him on many adventurous travels and miles of joy on his beloved Indian Chieftain .His experience and stories will be greatly missed. The funeral service for Harry will be held on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third St. Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. The interment will take place on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery Mann Ave. Troy.







