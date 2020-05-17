Bowers, Jacquelyn "Jackie" A. GLOVERSVILLE Jacquelyn "Jackie" A. Bowers 82, passed peacefully on May 6, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Jackie was born on March 7, 1938, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Doris Murray.Jackie worked for Albany County DSS from 1980 - 1998 and was a caseworker for Child Protective Services retiring 1998. Jackie loved to travel with close friends, camping trips with her grandchildren, trips to the beach, going on cruises, and a favorite, twice to Hawaii. Jackie loved to play all types of games (not the most gracious loser, as anyone who played with her will attest to). A few of her favorite games were bocce ball at the Italian American Community Center, mahjong and pinochle. Family was very important to her, she loved spending as much time as she could with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie loved Christmas and for many years would host an open house on Christmas eve and invite all her family and friends. Jackie is survived by her two children, David (Lorraine) Bowers and Denise (Daniel) Feldle; her grandchildren, Jason Bowers, Jessica (Joshua) Lawton, David (Christine) Bowers, Tyler Bowers, Daniel DeFilipps, Alexandria (Jacob) Kirk and Trey Feldle; her six cherished great-grandchildren; her sisters, Maureen (Thomas) Kristiansen, Doris (Mario) Prez, and Dawn Linderman; and her brother Matthew Murray. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Karen Knight. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family and close friends. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Brennan Humane Society, 437 Nine Mile Tree Rd., Gloversville, NY, 12078. To leave a special message for a family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.