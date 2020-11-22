1/1
James A. Deso Jr.
Deso, James A. Jr. CLIFTON PARK James A. Deso Jr., 77, entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late James A. and Elizabeth Carey Deso. Mr. Deso served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had worked for the Greyhound Transit Co and St. Anne's Institute. Jim enjoyed coin collecting. He was the father of Anthony J. Deso, Tara M. Deso and the late Diana M. Deso; grandfather of Marissa, Arianna, Kaylee and Kaden; former husband of Mary Ann Deso; and brother of Richard Deso and the late Bertram Deso, Michael Weaver, Stanley Weaver, Kathleen Deso and Elizabeth Greene. Several nieces and nephews survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Tuesday, November 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. We will then proceed to the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for a 2 p.m. committal service with military honors. Those wishing to remember Mr. Deso may send a contribution to either the Wounded Warrior Project, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com








Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
NOV
24
Committal
02:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
