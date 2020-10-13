Wilson, James W. TROY James W. Wilson, 81 of Troy, transitioned into the infinite light of new life on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family and his cat. Born in Troy and raised in Eagle Mills he was the son of the late John and Mary Powers Wilson, and beloved husband of the late Jessie Susko Wilson, who was the pulse of his soul. Mr. Wilson served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He was a retiree of NYS OGS after many years of service. Upon retirement, Jim enjoyed boating, fishing, camping anything outdoors; was an avid music lover and coin collector but most of all he treasured his time with his family and domestic feline friend Garfield. Survivors include children, Deborah and Ronald Gamache, Tammy and Manny Napoli, Michelle Wilson, James Wilson, Jason and Wendy Wilson; grandchildren, Melissa, Nicole, Ronald Jr., Kevin, Alexandria, Sara Marie, Alexis, Autumn Raine and Lorelai; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his beloved wife Jessie he was also predeceased by his daughter Deborah Wilson. Family and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 47 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic social distancing and facial covering will be required to attend.