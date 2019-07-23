Shufon, Jeannette M. TROY Jeannette Marie Piazza Shufon, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, in Hospice at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was 95. Jeannette was born on May 24, 1924, to the late Rose and Antonio Piazza. She attended Troy schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1942. She worked at various jobs until she married Bernard J. Shufon on September 7, 1947. They had two sons together. For the past 10 years of her life, Jeannette was cared for at the Eddy Heritage House nursing home where she was president of the resident council. She was a kind and loving mother who was friendly and compassionate to all. Her family was always a priority. As a meticulous homemaker, she was a fabulous cook specializing in Italian cuisine. Her holiday family feasts were truly amazing and enjoyed by all. Besides cooking, Jeannette's hobbies included taking long Sunday afternoon automobile rides with her husband, going out to dinner every Friday night, vacationing at Hedges Lake and Hampton Beach, and playing Bingo at the nursing home. Jeannette was a devout Catholic and was a life-long communicant of Saint Paul's the Apostle Church in Troy where she was baptized, had her first communion, was confirmed and was married. As a young woman, she was an active member of the Columbiettes. Jeannette is survived by her husband; her brother, Salvatore Piazza; her sons, John J. (Mimi) and Bernard W. Shufon; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Carlino; and her brother, William Piazza. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage House for caring for Jeannette over the years. Also, a special thank you to the terrific nurses and medical personnel from Samaritan Hospital's Emergency Department, Progressive Care Unit, and Community Hospice who provided outstanding care and comfort to Jeannette throughout her final days. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by her nephew and Godson, Reverend Richard Carlino. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jeannette Shufon to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) for Samaritan Hospital Troy, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019