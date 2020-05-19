Fitzgerald, John J. ALBANY John Joseph Fitzgerald, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Joe is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years Denise Fitzgerald (Domagalski); his daughter Laura and her husband Mike Butler; his sons, Brian and Matthew Fitzgerald, his son Eric Fitzgerald and his partner Hope Bough, his son Sean Fitzgerald and his wife Ellen, and their children Madeline, Grace and Catherine; his brothers, Mark and Tommy Fitzgerald; and his sisters, Mary Anne Ruf, Margaret Mary Neiles, and Rose Fitzgerald Wolfe. Born at Brady Hospital in Albany on October 30, 1936, Joe was the loving son of John Joseph and Ruth Murphy Fitzgerald and fondly remembered his boyhood in Albany's Delaware Avenue and North Albany neighborhoods. After dropping out of high school, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving honorably from 1954 to 1957 as a communications specialist. Upon his discharge Joe enrolled in Cardinal McCloskey High School in Albany, graduating with honors and a full scholarship to Siena College in Loudonville. Joe worked as a research biologist for Sterling Winthrop Research Institute in East Greenbush for 30 years, then took on a second career working security at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany until his retirement last year. Joe celebrated his Irish American heritage and his neighborhood pride as a longtime member of the North Albany Limericks, serving as Grand Marshal of the City of Albany's St. Patrick's Day Parade in 1996. Joe was a talented artist and freelance cartoonist whose work will be cherished by his family, friends, and coworkers. Joe's passion for physical fitness was well known and he could often be seen jogging or riding his hopelessly outdated single speed bike throughout the streets of Albany. An avid reader and student of history and politics, Joe's frequent Letters to the Editor of the Albany Times Union offered his opinions and insights on a wide range of topics. More than anything, Joe was a devoted father, grandfather and husband who loved spending time and having fun with his family. He will be remembered by his children and grandchildren for countless visits to playgrounds and museums, hikes in the woods, far-flung road trips, and for always being there whenever you needed him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home in Albany. Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.LGfuneralhome.com to share a memory or to send condolences to Joe's family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.