Higgins, John J. LAS VEGAS John J. Higgins, 50, passed away March 21, 2019 peacefully at his home in Las Vegas. The son of Mary P. Higgins and the late John Joseph Higgins, he was born March 19, 1969 in East Greenbush. After graduating Columbia High School in 1987, John enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country being honorably discharged in 1989. Upon returning home John went on to earn his bachelor's degree from The University of Albany. He was an avid football and hockey fan who loved cheering on Notre Dame, the Boston Bruins and the Cincinnati Bengals. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, John is survived by brothers, Mike (Cindy) Higgins and Tom (Rosaire) Higgins; sisters, Patricia Higgins and Maureen (John) Sodorsky, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass celebrating his life will be held on Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush.







667 Columbia Tpke

East Greenbush, NY 12061

