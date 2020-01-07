Laliberte, Judith G. WATERVLIET Judith G. Laliberte passed peacefully on January 4, 2020, surrounded by love and family. Judy is survived by her husband Richard Laliberte; and her children, Michele Bridges (Jim), Rick Laliberte (Marilyn), and Jeanne Gordon (Jim). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Nicole) and Rachel Bridges, Cassidy Gordon, and Bailey, Brendan, and Sara Laliberte. She was also a beloved "Mamere" to Ray, Lori, Gregory, Bryan, and Tyler Leicht. Judy was a loving woman who was devoted to her family, guided by a deep love for the Lord and helping those in need, and enjoyed quilting as a hobby. A wake will be held on Saturday, January 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours at St. Ambrose Church in Latham at 11 a.m. Interment will be held on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. in Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation online at https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020