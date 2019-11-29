Crider, June GLENMONT June Crider, 81 of Glenmont, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, a daughter of the late William and Lorraine Hickey Gildersleeve of Athens. A registered nurse, June worked for many years at the Albany Stratton V.A. Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late Orin Crider who died on October 15, 2003. Sister of Lori Macera and her husband Larry of Rensselaer and the late Linda Hommel. Loving aunt to several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 2, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, 139 Jefferson Hgts., Catskill. Interment will follow in the Town of Catskill Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2019