Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany , NY 12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
Albany , NY
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
Albany , NY

Tolar, June M. ALBANY June Marie Tolar, 95 of Albany, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on November 5, 2019. June was born in Albany to Jacob and Lillian Snyder on the first day of summer, 1924. She attended high school at The Academy of the Holy Names. After raising her family, June became an independent, career woman and prided herself as a longtime interior designer and buyer for Mayfair Department Store and client services representative at Beck Furs. She was a kind and gentle woman who enjoyed spending time and laughing with her friends, family and her beloved poodle, Lily. June was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Jacob Snyder; brother, Robert Schneider; and sister, Betty. She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Fiato and her husband (Mick) of Shushan, N.Y.; granddaughter, Sasha Fiato Durand and her husband (Paul) of Wenham, Mass.; great-grandson, Dillon Durand of Boston; and cousin, Elizabeth Gemlick of Albany. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and volunteers at The Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center for the kindness, compassion and care that they extended to June. Funeral services on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. All are invited to visit with her family from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church before her Mass begins. In lieu of flowers, please extend an act of kindness to a neighbor, friend or stranger in memory of June.











