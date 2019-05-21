Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Schumacher. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Schumacher, Kenneth R. KUTZTOWN, Pa. Kenneth R. Schumacher, 77, passed away peacefully and quietly on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Kutztown Manor, Kutztown, Pa. Kenneth was the son of the late Robert Schumacher and Kathleen Heyer. He graduated from South Colonie Central High School, class of 1960 in Albany, where he was raised. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Army, doing service in Vietnam and afterward was stationed in Colorado for a period of time, until he was discharged in January 1965. In 1965, he was employed at Niagara Mohawk doing a variety of jobs, including heavy equipment operation. He retired from National Grid in 2003. He was married for 29 years to Charlene Reno, who passed away in August 2004. In 2005, Ken became acquainted with the Church of God in Christ Mennonite at Fleetwood, Pa. and subsequently moved to the Fleetwood community where he became a member of the church. In April 2013, he moved to Nebraska where he was married to Mary Doolittle before returning back to the Fleetwood community a few years later. Ken had a green thumb and always enjoyed admiring his flowers and gardens. He loved a home cooked meal and always looked forward to vacationing in Wildwood, N.J. He spent the last few years being cared for in the Kutztown Manor, where he passed away. He is survived by three daughters, Kim Bullis of Albany, Heather and Steven Babcock of Niskayuna, Nicole and Michael LaLiberte of Troy. He is also survived by one sister, Lynn Waters, many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 63 Mountain View Ave., Albany. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 4 - 7 p.m. at NewComer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Ave., Colonie. To leave an online message for the family, please visit











