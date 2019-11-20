Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

King, Laurence O. LOUDONVILLE On November 18, 2019, Laurence, 85, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer. One of fourteen children, Laurence was born in Kilmihil, County Clare, Ireland, on August 4, 1934. At the age of 18, Laurence left his beloved homeland and came to America to make a life for himself. He married his wife of nearly 50 years, Elizabeth B. McMahon. Laurence worked at Tobin Packing Company for 30 years and was a proud Union steward. Later, he worked for the New York State Senate as a special legislative assistant to his dear friends, Senator Howard C. Nolan and then Senator David A. Patterson. Laurence had a passion for politics and served as a committee member for many years. He took his right to vote very seriously. The days leading up to Election Day would always be filled with phone calls and reminders to all of us to make sure we got out to vote. Laurence was instrumental in helping people find employment. Countless people have thanked him for helping them start their careers. He was a strong union advocate and could often be found walking a picket line to support union members. Throughout his life, (while always dressed to the nines) Laurence enjoyed golfing, mowing his perfectly manicured lawn, tending to his beautiful flowers, painting, shopping (especially for ties), maintaining his beautiful cars, going out to dinner, traveling and having breakfast with his family and friends at Inga's Diner. He absolutely loved every minute he could spend outside, enjoying the sunshine. More than anything, he enjoyed the companionship of his cherished pups, June and Gracie. Greater than anything else in this world was Laurence's love and devotion to his family and friends. Laurence was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his parents, Timothy and Josephine (Harrigan) King; his brothers and sisters, Jack, Mikey, Timmy, Tommy, Joe, Kevin, Mary, Ann, Margaret, and Terry. Laurence is survived by his devoted children, Brian (Betsy) King, Kevin (Cathy) King, Keith King, Colleen (Michael) Mullady, Lisa (Dave) King, and Mark King. Laurence was the cherished Grandpa to his grandchildren, Michael (Sue) King, Jennifer (Les) Talma, Patrick (Meghan) Bowers, Ryan (Marissa) Bowers, Kevin (Sabrina) Mullady, Tim (Amber) King, Matt (Alyssa) King, Kristen (April) King, Danny (Linda) King, Thomas, Katie and Carly King; and the adoring great-grandpa to Anthony, Brooklyn, Bailey, Dylan and Ainsley. Laurence is also survived by his beloved sisters, Joan, Kathleen and Chrissy, many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many beloved lifelong friends. An absolute fighter to the end, Laurence's family is forever grateful for unending strength and courage, which gave us the greatest gift of more time with him. His legacy will live on with all of those who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Laurence's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. At the request of the family and in lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Be the Match (







King, Laurence O. LOUDONVILLE On November 18, 2019, Laurence, 85, passed away after a long courageous battle with cancer. One of fourteen children, Laurence was born in Kilmihil, County Clare, Ireland, on August 4, 1934. At the age of 18, Laurence left his beloved homeland and came to America to make a life for himself. He married his wife of nearly 50 years, Elizabeth B. McMahon. Laurence worked at Tobin Packing Company for 30 years and was a proud Union steward. Later, he worked for the New York State Senate as a special legislative assistant to his dear friends, Senator Howard C. Nolan and then Senator David A. Patterson. Laurence had a passion for politics and served as a committee member for many years. He took his right to vote very seriously. The days leading up to Election Day would always be filled with phone calls and reminders to all of us to make sure we got out to vote. Laurence was instrumental in helping people find employment. Countless people have thanked him for helping them start their careers. He was a strong union advocate and could often be found walking a picket line to support union members. Throughout his life, (while always dressed to the nines) Laurence enjoyed golfing, mowing his perfectly manicured lawn, tending to his beautiful flowers, painting, shopping (especially for ties), maintaining his beautiful cars, going out to dinner, traveling and having breakfast with his family and friends at Inga's Diner. He absolutely loved every minute he could spend outside, enjoying the sunshine. More than anything, he enjoyed the companionship of his cherished pups, June and Gracie. Greater than anything else in this world was Laurence's love and devotion to his family and friends. Laurence was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; his parents, Timothy and Josephine (Harrigan) King; his brothers and sisters, Jack, Mikey, Timmy, Tommy, Joe, Kevin, Mary, Ann, Margaret, and Terry. Laurence is survived by his devoted children, Brian (Betsy) King, Kevin (Cathy) King, Keith King, Colleen (Michael) Mullady, Lisa (Dave) King, and Mark King. Laurence was the cherished Grandpa to his grandchildren, Michael (Sue) King, Jennifer (Les) Talma, Patrick (Meghan) Bowers, Ryan (Marissa) Bowers, Kevin (Sabrina) Mullady, Tim (Amber) King, Matt (Alyssa) King, Kristen (April) King, Danny (Linda) King, Thomas, Katie and Carly King; and the adoring great-grandpa to Anthony, Brooklyn, Bailey, Dylan and Ainsley. Laurence is also survived by his beloved sisters, Joan, Kathleen and Chrissy, many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many beloved lifelong friends. An absolute fighter to the end, Laurence's family is forever grateful for unending strength and courage, which gave us the greatest gift of more time with him. His legacy will live on with all of those who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Laurence's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. At the request of the family and in lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Be the Match ( bethematch.org ) or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.