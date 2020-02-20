HIETALA Marilyn 05/24/1943 - 2/28/2019 Wife of the late Robert "Bob" Hietala. Daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Wilder) Warnock. Sister of Marcella Hendricks and the late Helen Luschen, Patricia Anderson, Dorla Swanson, and Mary Friedrich. Marilyn was a beloved and devoted member of Holy Name of Jesus National Catholic Church where she served in various capacities on the Parish Committee and led the Society for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament. Marilyn also served in leadership capacities with the Albany Curling Club and was an avid participant and fan of the sport. A Memorial Requiem Holy Mass will be offered at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 1040 Pearl St., Schenectady, N.Y. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22. May her memory be eternal!



