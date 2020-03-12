Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario L. Miele. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miele, Mario L. ALBANY Mario L. Miele, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. Mario was the son of the late Dominic and Mary Miele (Ramundo). He was the devoted husband of over 68 wonderful years to Eugenia T. Miele. Mario worked for over 37 years with Niagara Mohawk, Union 137, in Albany in the Gas Department and as a Special Equipment Operator. During his retirement he was very active coordinating monthly luncheons for his fellow retirees. He was a very loyal member of the Guilderland Elks Lodge for over 35 years. Mario enjoyed golfing, and was proud of his hole in one in 2001. He had a love for fishing and especially at the family camp on Saranac Lake. Playing cards, crossword puzzles and being with his family and friends and going to the Elks Lodge were among his many past times. In addition to his parents, Mario was predeceased by his sisters: Philomena "Fannie" Bianchini, Geraldine Hillman, and Anna Vadney; his brothers: Anthony Miele and Peter Miele; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mario is survived by his wife, Eugenia; his daughters, Kathryn (Allen) Flett, Regina and Mary Miele; and his granddaughter, Olivia Miele. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St. (behind CVS), Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517 or the Elks Major Projects at The Guilderland Elks, 3867 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY, 12303 in Mario's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







