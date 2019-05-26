Keating, Mary Teresa TROY Mary Teresa Keating, 94 of Troy, died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 31, 1924, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Mary Irene Collins Bethel. Teresa was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls. She was employed at the Glens Falls Indemnity Co. for many years, and later at Wheels Inc. in Albany as a bookkeeper. She was a former member of Catholic Daughters, Glens Falls and the Troy Elks Lodge Womens Auxillary. Teresa was a wonderful mother and friend she enjoyed cooking and mostly spending time with her family. Teresa was predeceased by her beloved husband John J. Keating; son, Daniel J. Keating; brothers, Martin C. and Edward J. Bethel; and grandson, Edward F. (Ned) Keating. She is survived by her children, Jean M. (Mark) Gageway, twin sons, John J. (Laurie) Keating and William J. (Carol) Keating; and her daughter-in-law Jean Keating. Grandmother of Nicole (Justin) Gray, William (Destra) Keating, John J. (Ranodhi) Keating IV and Dave Darrah; great-grandmother of Lily and Penelope Gray and Liam Keating. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In following with Teresa's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Teresa's memory may send contributions to St. Joseph's Food Pantry, 416 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019