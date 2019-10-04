Lyons, Michael F. "Mike" AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. Michael F. Lyons, "Mike" of Amelia Island, Fla., passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, at the age of 67. Mike was a graduate of the University at Albany and Washington University School of Dentistry. He received his periodontal degree from Eastman School of Dentistry and practiced periodontics in Albany for over 30 years. Mike loved golfing with his sons and skiing with friends and family. He was an avid music lover and passionate about cooking and fine food. He will be remembered for his quick wit and infectious laugh. Mike is survived by Marie, his wife of 40 years; his sons, Max and Robert and his wife Kelly; his brother Leonard; and his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, Liver Transplant Program, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32224 or Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL, 32257. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2019