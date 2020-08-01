Rogers, Nancy BRUNSWICK Nancy Rogers, of Carolina Avenue, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at her residence after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Howard Rogers and Elsie Peterson Rogers. She had resided in Brunswick and was a graduate of Troy High School. In 1974, Nancy started as a part-time corrections officer and was later appointed as the first female deputy of the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department where she worked as a deputy and communications officer for 28 years retiring in 2002. Nancy loved spending time and spoiling her great-grandsons, Blake and Luke. She enjoyed planting flowers, country music, horses, going to Saratoga Casino with her daughter, granddaughter and special friends, Deb Rytel, Sandy Leblanc and meeting up with Dan Plumley. Very often she was found spending time on her porch enjoying her retirement and relaxing. Survivors include, her daughter, Linda Arnold; her son, Charlie (Lucy) Arnold; her grandchildren, Brittney (Daniel) Smania, Christopher Arnold, and Michael (Kelley) Arnold; her great-grandchildren, Blake and Luke Smania, Jacob, Kylie, Michael Jr. and Charley Arnold; her sisters, Joann Rogers, Shirley (David) Lossee, and Marjorie Rogers; and her nephew, Scott (Denise) Lossee. She was predeceased by her brother, Howard Rogers. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Monday, August 3, from 3 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Reverend Paul Carney officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy Rogers to the Mountain View Fire Company, 2 Shaffer Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
.