Eliot, P. Joan WINCHESTER, Va. P. Joan Eliot received her wings on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Winchester, Cottage Memory Care, in Winchester, Va. She was born at Crown Heights Hospital in Brooklyn on December 6, 1929, to the late Herman and Theresa "Tess" Zanino. She was predeceased too early by her loving and devoted husband William "Bill" S. Eliot on January 12, 1994. Joan was baptized at St. Paul's Church, Flatbush, Brooklyn on March 9, 1930. Joan attended high school and junior college at Packer Collegiate Institute, Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn, graduating in June 1950. She married Bill the following week. While living in Delmar, Joan was active at St. Stephen's Church in Elsmere, where she ran the annual Lenten Clam Chowder Sale for a decade. She also volunteered and ran the snack bar at Child's Hospital in Albany. Following Bill's work career with N.Y. Telephone, they relocated to Ridgewood, N.J. in 1978 where Joan became active with the Ridgewood Women's Club and played in many Bridge groups. She was an excellent Bridge player. She also volunteered for many years with Ridgewood Meals-on-Wheels. She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Patti) Eliot of Richmond, Va., and Robert (Joan) Eliot of Middleburg, Va.; and her daughter, Susan (David) Stoller of Stanford, Conn. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Christopher (Courtney) Eliot, Gregory Eliot, Katie (Jeff) Ludwig, and Michael (Dee) Stoller; and her great-grandchildren, Madelyn Eliot and Josh Ludwig. The family is having a private viewing at Hawthorne Funeral Home and graveside service in the Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, N.Y.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store