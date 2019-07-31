Crandall-Luby, Lt. Cmdr. Pamela U.S.C.G. Ret. SHARON SPRINGS Lt. Cmdr. Pamela Crandall-Luby U.S.C.G. Ret., a resident of Sharon Springs since 1996 and previously of Troy, died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was 66. Born and raised in Freeport (Nassau county) on April 6, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Glaiser and Barbara (Finn) Crandall. Pam graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Later, she graduated from the United States Coast Guard Officer Candidate School in December 1976 and then Hudson Valley Community College in 1983 with a degree in dental hygiene. Pam was a member of the U.S.C.G. for 21 years, retiring in 1997 as lieutenant commander. Also, she was a dental hygienist for many years with the office of Dr. Fass and Dr. Adams in Altamont, retiring last year due to illness. She was a longtime board member of the Sharon Springs Free Library and was serving as treasurer. Pam was a lifetime member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution. Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Michael W. Luby; a son, Capt. Matthew W. Luby, U.S.A.F. and his wife, Marta Sowinski of Tucson, Ariz.; a brother, Gardner (Gerilynn) Crandall of Malta; and two nephews, Ryan Crandall and Michael (Caitlin) Correa. Visitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at Lappeus Funeral Home, Sharon Springs. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 5, in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Springs Free Library, 129 Main St., Sharon Springs, NY, 13459.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019