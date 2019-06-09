Rohl, Patrick P. NASSAU Patrick P. Rohl, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Riley Rohl. Patrick was a mechanic, pipe fitter and welder at Sterling Winthrop (A.M.R.I.) for 42 years. He was also the assistant chief for the Fire Brigade at the plant. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Sharkey Rohl; children, Kathleen A. (Jerry) Cioffi, Patrick M. (Michele) Rohl and Steven A. (Erin) Rohl; grandchildren, Patrick, Tommy, Angelo, Alicia, Madison and Emily; and brother William (Carole) Rohl. He was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Ralph Rohl. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish- South End Site, 95 4th Avenue at Franklin Street. Interment will follow in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with his family on Wednesday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to The , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or the American Diabetes Foundation, Pine West Plaza, Bldg. 2, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12205. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 9 to June 10, 2019