Matteo, Richard F. BALLSTON LAKE Richard F. Matteo, age 73 of Ballston Lake, peacefully entered eternal life on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was born on June 24, 1945, in Utica and was the son of the late John and Mary (Rizzo) Matteo. Richard was a graduate of Proctor High School in Utica and SUNY Albany where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Richard was a long-time social studies teacher at South Colonie Central School District before changing his career path and eventually retiring as a sales director at Data General - EMC in Albany. Both he and his late wife, Karen enjoyed many traveling years together throughout Vermont and Maine and spending relaxing times at their second home in Savannah, Ga. They had a close group of tightly knit friendships both here and in Georgia who they created many happy memories with. Above all, Richard was considered a family man who loved beyond compare. He was the beloved husband of the late Karen (Hoz) Matteo who passed away in 2014; loving father of Amy (Rafael) Alvarez and James R. Matteo; devoted grandfather of Jeffrey and Christopher Alvarez and Ella, Jack and Chloe Matteo; brother of Marlene (Joseph) LiBritz and brother-in-law of Linda (Kenneth) Canastar. He is also survived by several loving nieces and a nephew. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Community Hospice of Saratoga especially Angel and Nicole and Dr. Matthew Ben; and the nurses and staff at Albany Gastroenterology for their extreme dedication to Richard's care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Monday, April 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd, Ballston Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Rick Lesser on Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, Route 9 in Ushers. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or to Historic Savannah Foundation, 321 E. York St., Savannah, GA, 31401. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Richard's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com