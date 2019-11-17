Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home and Cremation Services 148 Main Street Haverhill , MA 01830 (978)-372-1120 Memorial service 2:00 PM Calvary United Methodist Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James, Robert Allen Sr. HAVERHILL, Mass. Robert Allen James Sr., 75, formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Wingate Residences after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born in Churchville, N.Y. on February 25, 1944, to Dorothy Bell and Earl James. After the death of his mother, Earl James remarried Charlotte Nye. Bob graduated from Penfield High School, Penfield, N.Y. He then graduated with a five-year engineering degree, and a Master of Business Administration from Cornell University in 1968. Bob began a career in the manufacturing division at Eastman Kodak in 1968, and after 29 years of service, retired as manager of information systems in 1998. Though he was an engineer by trade, he had the heart of a teacher. After his retirement, he focused on his many hobbies, including woodworking and bird watching. He became a master builder of model airplanes, and spent many hours at the flying field as a member of the Radio Control Club of Rochester. The planes he built were often considered masterpieces, and he was a patient and much-respected teacher of the craft. For years, even as his Parkinson's disease became more debilitating, he remained an active part of his growing family. He played word games and Bocce with his new friends at Wingate, and treasured the time he could spend quietly with his wife Janet and his beloved dog Rocky. He looked forward to times spent with his children, their spouses, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Reverend Janet James; his children, Kathryn Wilder Basson (David Basson), Robert Allen James Jr. (Staci Huber), and Amanda James Chapman (Luke Chapman); and his three grandchildren, Sebastien Allen Basson, Ethan Ellis Basson, and Robert Allen James III. Bob was predeceased by his sister Lynn Lays; and brother E. Kenneth James; as well as his stepsister Susan Woehr. He will be missed by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who all remember his sharp intelligence and quick wit. Even as he lost most of his ability to speak, he could still utter these important words: Thank you, and I love you. A memorial service will be held in the Calvary United Methodist Church, Latham on Saturday, November 23, at 2 p.m. It was Bob's wish to participate in the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, 15 Ridge Place, Latham, NY, 12110



