Robert J. Baldes
Baldes, Robert J. COLONIE With the Lord, Robert J. Baldes died on September 26, 2020. Born and educated in Albany, Mr. Baldes was a lifelong resident of the Capital District. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School and Siena College (B.B.A.) and (M.B.A.). He was a member of the Loudonville Community Church and held many leadership positions in the church, as well as in the Loudonville Christian School. He was predeceased by his parents, Julius ad Barbara (Berger) Baldes. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Striebel Baldes, whom he married in 1958; three sons, Robert Jr. (Valerie), Kenneth (Christine), and Ronald (Kristine); as well as six grandchildren, Tyler, Kailie, Jeremy, Marguerite, Andrew and Elizabeth; and three great-grandchildren, Isabella and Beniah Baldes, and Graham Oulton. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Baldes worked for New York state for 30 years in a variety of financial positions, prior to retiring in 1988. Mr. Baldes was a certified financial planner and operated Personal and Business Services until 2008. Many thanks to the doctors (especially Dr. Menakuru), nurses and techs on the McCauley fourth floor, for their kindness and loving care at St. Peter's Hospital. A service will be held in the Loudonville Community Church on Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Dr. Paul Beck, Pastor, officiating. Friends may call for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m. The burial will be in St. Matthew's Cemetery in Glenmont. The service will be live-streamed at the following site: lcchurch.online.church. COVID-19 regulations will be followed, requiring every attendee to please mask at the entry to the church, use the hand sanitizer provided, and maintain safe personal distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated and may be made to either the Loudonville Community Church or Loudonville Christian School endowment, 374 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211 or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607. The arrangements are under the direction of the Morris - Stebbins - Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, Troy. For the complete obituary, or to express your online condolences, please visit: MorrisStebbinsMinerSanvidgefuneralhome.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Loudonville Community Church
OCT
2
Service
10:00 AM
Loudonville Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home
312 Hoosick Street
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-3930
