Cady, Robert N. COLONIE Robert N. Cady, 85 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Montrose, Pa. and was the son of the late Ernest E. and Helen Brobst Cady. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Ann in 2012. Bob had served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for International Harvester and more recently with Albany Ladder Co. where he served as a yard foreman for 25 years. Bob also worked as a code enforcement officer for the Village of Colonie. He was a life member of the Colonie Village Fire Co. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was the father of Michele (Edward) Johnson and Michael (Kristin) Abate. Bob was the brother of Gloria Donovan and the late Donald and Jerry Cady. He was the cherished Papa of Allyson and Robert Johnson and Mariana Abate. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made the FASNY Firemen's Home, 125 Harry Howard Ave., Hudson, NY, 12534. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit











