Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. "Bob" Lewis Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Lewis, Robert "Bob" S. Sr. WATERVLIET Robert "Bob" S. Lewis Sr. of Watervliet, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on March 14, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Bob will be truly missed, not only by his family, but by the many thousands of people he touched throughout his life. Bob's love of his trade as a carpenter is forever memorialized with the hundreds of jobs he completed for his customers throughout the City of Watervliet and Albany County. When Bob built something, the customers not only received the tangible result, but also received the company of a lengthy talk on how it was successfully completed. Bob enjoyed driving throughout Watervliet and pointing out various houses he worked on, sharing memories and stories from years past. Bob's love for his trade was only surpassed by the love for his family. He was most proud of his 65 plus years of marriage with his wife, Joan. Bob and Joan's love for each other was something most people only witness in a Hallmark movie. Their love started in Dave Denny's Barn during weekly square dancing and Country Western music, a story Bob loved sharing with everyone. Over the years, they enjoyed each other's company while bowling (Bob scored a perfect 300 game many years ago), volunteering at St. Brigid's Church, playing various games, and traveling to visit family. Bob was recognized by Albany County in 2007 and received the Albany County Executive Volunteer Award for his extraordinary contributions to the community. Bob was an integral part of the Watervliet Senior Center for more than 10 years. Watervliet officially proclaimed June 7, 2007, as "Bob Lewis Day" to recognize all of his efforts. Bob's love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild was exemplified by his actions. His energy was limitless when it came to doing things for his family, such as building a cradle for his first grandchild, the perfect pink dollhouse, and picnic table. He also enjoyed spending time with his son, Bobby, son-in-law, Dave, and best friend, Bill Jakubics, while attending local sporting events. Bob was born in an elevator at Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany on October 17, 1932, a story Bob enjoyed telling everyone, "Three people got on the elevator and four people got off!" During those early years, Bob worked at his mother and father's Schuyler Restaurant. It was there that Bob learned how to cook and take charge in the kitchen with culinary duties. He enjoyed continuing these talents at family Thanksgiving celebrations, as well as making applesauce with his grandchildren. Bob was especially proud of the 10 plus years he served in the New York National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant and being awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. He took pride in sharing his various medals and awards. The love for his country is also evidenced in the American flag continuously flying outside of his residence. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Stacy and Marjorie Lewis; his sister Joyce (Lewis) Husser (Bernie); and his brother Richard (Phyllis). Bob lovingly leaves behind his wife, Joan (Swackhamer) Lewis; his daughters, Deborah (Lewis) Stark (David), and Nancy (Lewis) D'Attilio (Mark); his sons, Robert Lewis Jr. (Lisa), and Kevin Lewis; along with his grandchildren, Amanda D'Attilio Gray (Donald), Daniel D'Attilio, Jordan Bailey (Aaron), and Zachary Lewis; great-grandchild, Grayson Bailey; and honorary sister, Virginia "Ginny" Jakubics. Calling hours will be in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bright Horizons Adult Day Center Latham, 139 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY, 12189 where Bob enjoyed socializing and entertaining others with his Donald Duck impersonation. To leave a special message for the family, please visit











Lewis, Robert "Bob" S. Sr. WATERVLIET Robert "Bob" S. Lewis Sr. of Watervliet, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on March 14, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Bob will be truly missed, not only by his family, but by the many thousands of people he touched throughout his life. Bob's love of his trade as a carpenter is forever memorialized with the hundreds of jobs he completed for his customers throughout the City of Watervliet and Albany County. When Bob built something, the customers not only received the tangible result, but also received the company of a lengthy talk on how it was successfully completed. Bob enjoyed driving throughout Watervliet and pointing out various houses he worked on, sharing memories and stories from years past. Bob's love for his trade was only surpassed by the love for his family. He was most proud of his 65 plus years of marriage with his wife, Joan. Bob and Joan's love for each other was something most people only witness in a Hallmark movie. Their love started in Dave Denny's Barn during weekly square dancing and Country Western music, a story Bob loved sharing with everyone. Over the years, they enjoyed each other's company while bowling (Bob scored a perfect 300 game many years ago), volunteering at St. Brigid's Church, playing various games, and traveling to visit family. Bob was recognized by Albany County in 2007 and received the Albany County Executive Volunteer Award for his extraordinary contributions to the community. Bob was an integral part of the Watervliet Senior Center for more than 10 years. Watervliet officially proclaimed June 7, 2007, as "Bob Lewis Day" to recognize all of his efforts. Bob's love for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild was exemplified by his actions. His energy was limitless when it came to doing things for his family, such as building a cradle for his first grandchild, the perfect pink dollhouse, and picnic table. He also enjoyed spending time with his son, Bobby, son-in-law, Dave, and best friend, Bill Jakubics, while attending local sporting events. Bob was born in an elevator at Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany on October 17, 1932, a story Bob enjoyed telling everyone, "Three people got on the elevator and four people got off!" During those early years, Bob worked at his mother and father's Schuyler Restaurant. It was there that Bob learned how to cook and take charge in the kitchen with culinary duties. He enjoyed continuing these talents at family Thanksgiving celebrations, as well as making applesauce with his grandchildren. Bob was especially proud of the 10 plus years he served in the New York National Guard, reaching the rank of sergeant and being awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. He took pride in sharing his various medals and awards. The love for his country is also evidenced in the American flag continuously flying outside of his residence. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Stacy and Marjorie Lewis; his sister Joyce (Lewis) Husser (Bernie); and his brother Richard (Phyllis). Bob lovingly leaves behind his wife, Joan (Swackhamer) Lewis; his daughters, Deborah (Lewis) Stark (David), and Nancy (Lewis) D'Attilio (Mark); his sons, Robert Lewis Jr. (Lisa), and Kevin Lewis; along with his grandchildren, Amanda D'Attilio Gray (Donald), Daniel D'Attilio, Jordan Bailey (Aaron), and Zachary Lewis; great-grandchild, Grayson Bailey; and honorary sister, Virginia "Ginny" Jakubics. Calling hours will be in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Bright Horizons Adult Day Center Latham, 139 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet, NY, 12189 where Bob enjoyed socializing and entertaining others with his Donald Duck impersonation. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close