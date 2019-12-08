Taylor, Ronald D. WEST COXSACKIE Ronald D. Taylor, 79, passed away on December 2, 2019, after a long illness. He was the son of the late Richard and Evelyn Taylor. Ron was a 1958 graduate of Averill Park High School. He was owner and operator of Taylor's Wholesale Distributing in West Coxsackie and also enjoyed being an escort for oversized loads on the highways. Ron was a member of the Delmar Presbyterian Church for many years. He enjoyed attending activities there and even planned a road rally occasionally. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed attending as many classic car shows as he could, especially the Good Guy's Classic Car Show of which he was a member of their club. Later in life he enjoyed traveling to Florida. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Sebert Taylor; daughters, Claire Timmons, Dawn Randall and Jacelyn Shuart; son, Daniel Taylor; and seven grandchildren. A memorial service for Ronald will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service on Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, a contribution in memory of Ronald to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019