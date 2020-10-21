1/1
Sally Ann MacNulty Farano Ryan
Ryan, Sally Ann MacNulty Farano STATEN ISLAND Sally Ann MacNulty Farano Ryan passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Sally Ann was born on June 14, 1942, in Troy to Loretta Ann and John Fallon MacNulty. She graduated from Emma Willard School in 1960 and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and a master's degree from New York University. Sally Ann taught elementary school at Saint David's School on the Upper East Side and was privileged to teach many special young boys, some whom she kept in touch with until her passing. One of her former students was J.F.K. Jr. Sally Ann also loved to travel and visited many countries in her life. She married twice and was widowed both times. Sally Ann loved her daughter and grandchildren very much and lived with them on Staten Island for the past seven years. Sally Ann was predeceased by her oldest sister, Audrey; and her brother Jay. She is survived by her older sister Jacquelyn; and her daughter Maria and son-in-law Juan; as well as by her grandchildren. Donations may be made in her honor to the construction of the new emergency department at Richmond University Medical Center, 355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY, 10310.


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
